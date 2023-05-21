Scorsese premiered Killers of the Flower Moon in Cannes to thunderous applause

CANNES, France (AP) — Martin Scorsese unveiled Killers of the Flower Moon at Cannes on Saturday, debuting a sweeping American epic about greed and exploitation on the bloody plains of the Osage Nation reservation in 1920s Oklahoma.

Scorsese’s latest film – starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro – is one of his most ambitious. An adaptation of David Grann’s best-selling book, it ran nearly three and a half hours and cost Apple $200 million.

There was nothing more anticipated at this year’s Cannes Film Festival From Killers of the Flower Moon – a historical epic, gritty crime thriller and Great Plains Western – it seemed to live up to those expectations. It drew a long standing ovation and repeated cheers for Scorsese, 80, whose first film premiered at Cannes since 1985’s “After Hours.”

“We shot this two years ago in Oklahoma. It took a while to come out but Apple did a great job with us,” Scorsese said, addressing the audience after the screening. “There was a lot of grass. I’m a New Yorker.”

The red carpet attracted a wide spectrum of stars. Besides the film’s wide cast, Apple CEO Tim Cook was in attendance, as well as actors Cate Blanchett, Salma Hayek, Paul Dano, and Isabelle Huppert.

Although Gran’s book provides several potential forays into the story, Scorsese and co-writer Eric Roth center their story on Ernest Burkhardt (DiCaprio, in his seventh collaboration with Scorsese), a World War I veteran who falls in love with Molly Brown ( Gladstone), a member of a wealthy Osage family.

Since oil reserves were found on their lands, the Osages were then the richest people in the country. But this wealth is controlled by appointed white guardians. A series of murders sparks growing panic among the Osage, who are falling prey to a group of greedy killers.

Although Grann’s book devotes many pages to connections between the cases and the birth of the FBI, less time is spent in Scorsese’s film about murder investigations. (Jesse Plemons plays an agent from the just-formed office.) Instead, “Killers of the Flower Moon” captures the manipulation and killing of Native Americans through the dynamics of Ernest and Molly’s relationship.

Killers of the Flower Moon, playing out of competition in Cannes, opens in US cinemas October 6.

