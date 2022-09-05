Scientists say ‘Doomsday’ Thwaites glacier will catch ‘its nails’

The Thwaites Glacier, capable of raising sea level by several feet, along its underwater base is eroding as the planet warms. in study Publishing Monday in Nature Geoscience, scientists chart the glacier’s historical retreat, hoping to learn from its past what the glacier is likely to do in the future.

They found that at some point during the past two centuries, the base of the glacier has faded from the sea floor and retreated at a rate of 1.3 miles (2.1 kilometres) per year. That’s double the rate scientists have observed in the past decade or so.

This rapid disintegration may have occurred “as recently as the mid-20th century,” Alistair Graham, lead author of the study and a marine geophysicist at the University of South Florida, said in a press release.

He points out that Thwaites have the potential to undergo rapid decline in the near future, once they have retreated beyond a ridge on the sea floor helping to keep them in check.