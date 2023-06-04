Scientists have seen an increase in brain activity in dying patients that could finally help explain mysterious near-death experiences

The brain may survive for a short period of time even after the heart has stopped. What this means for human consciousness is still being debated.MR.Cole_Photographer / Getty Images

Scientists have observed a rise in brain activity in dying patients even after their hearts have stopped.

The activity consists of gamma waves, which are associated with lucid dreams and hallucinations.

Scientists say their observations may help explain strange reports of near-death experiences.

Scientists saw an increase in brain activity in dying patients. It’s one of the few times the researchers have had a chance to measure brain activity in humans before and afterdeath.“

Researchers say it could help explain this strange phenomenon Many people report during A near-death experienceLikes leaving the body float above it, or see memories of their lives flash before their eyes.

In their report, the researchers report that near-death experiences “challenge our basic understanding of the dying brain.” Stadythat were posted last month. So, research like this is important for building a clearer picture of the human near-death experience.

How scientists measured human brain activity near death

The four patients in the latest study were in comas and were removed from life support, with the consent of their families. At this point, the EEG sensors measured the patients’ brain activity as they went into cardiac arrest.

Researchers found that two out of four of the dying patients experienced hypertrophy of gamma waves – the brain activity associated with them. lucid dreams and hallucinations – even after their hearts had stopped, According to Smithsonian Magazine.

Scientists have long believed that the brain dies along with the rest of the body, but the latest study suggests that people may retain a certain level of consciousness that lends itself to dreams. Out-of-body experiences as they die, Vice reported.

“The discovery of marked, up-regulated gamma activities in the dying brain suggests this [a near-death experience] The study’s lead author, Jimo Borjigin, told Vice.

“As far as I’m concerned, our study may be as good as ever to find the neural signals of near-death awareness,” Borjigin told Vice, adding that “the only thing better than this is for patients to survive.” with the detected neural signatures.”

Borjigin had noticed this same kind of spike in brain activity in previous studies of him Dying micebut historically it has been very difficult to test in humans.

However, Borjigin aims to collect more data on the brains of dying humans in the future to better understand the human death experience, per vice.

