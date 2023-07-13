Scientists have revealed that rocks beneath an ancient volcano on the far side of the moon stay surprisingly warm, using data from orbiting Chinese spacecraft.

They refer to a large slab of granite that solidified from magma in the geological plumbing below what is known as the Compton-Belkovichi Volcanic Complex.

“I would say we’re putting the nail in the coffin of this really volcanic feature,” said Matthew Siegler, a planetary science institute scientist based in Tucson, Arizona, who led the research. “But then what’s interesting is that it’s an Earth-like volcanic feature.”

Results that came out last week In the journal Nature, he helped explain what happened long ago under a strange part of the moon. The study also highlights the scientific potential of the data collected by the Chinese space program, and how researchers in the United States have to circumvent hurdles to use that data.