Scientists have discovered a continent that disappeared hundreds of years ago, which could change the map of the Earth

What if a new continent formed tomorrow? It sounds like an absolutely ridiculous assumption, but now something similar has happened. Of course, the continent in question did not form overnight, it disappeared from the prying eyes of scientists for less than 375 years.

Speculations and conjectures about the found segment have been rife for a long time, based on which they started searching for it. The place was even given a name: Zealandia or Te Riu-a-Māui in Māori for those interested in the matter.

Zealandia is by no means insignificant at 1.89 million square miles. Its history is quite interesting: 500 million years ago, it was part of the supercontinent Gondwana, which included much of western Antarctica and eastern Australia.

The name of the most crooked Hungarian settlement has disappeared from the map forever

read more… read more…

It is said to have been first discovered in 1642 by Dutch industrialist and sailor Abel Tasman, who devoted his entire life to desperately trying to find the “Great Southern Continent”.

Although he found no new land, he did meet the local Maori, who were not happy about his arrival at first. Later, however, they provided valuable information about the surrounding lands, including the presence of a large land mass in the east.

However, it was only in 2017 that geologists discovered that the continent is hidden from our eyes.

Scientists agree that Zealandia began to “break away” from Gondwana (the ancient supercontinent) for reasons that scientists are still trying to understand.

An old map shows a continent the size of Africa in the place of Greenland, and the description is quite surprising

read more… read more…

New discoveries continent Much of it is underwater, and geologists from the GNS Science Zealand Crown Research Institute note that while the area’s existence and extent are clear, it may take some time to explore it.

“It’s a process that we don’t fully understand yet, and Zealandia started to drift away,” Tulloch explained.

His colleague Nick Mortimer, who led the study, joked that it was “pretty cool” before explaining: