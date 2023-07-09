Researchers study A robust form of fungus has been found to store about 36% of the world’s annual air pollution underground.

University of Sheffield, England published A report on fungi, describing the relationship of the diplodocus to soil, plants, and the air we breathe. It is part of what could be a file An overlooked solution to air pollution problems in the world.

mycorrhizal Fungi live in vast underground networks on every continent while in a symbiotic relationship with plants. Plants convert air pollution into sugars. Fungi that intertwine with plant roots feed on sugars. In return, they provide plants with the nutrients they need to survive, according to Sheffield’s. a description from the relationship.

Rarely do people maintain this give-and-take philosophy. But researchers are now beginning to understand just how vast and ancient the unique relationship is Underground had become.

Michigan’s giant fungus net covers an area of ​​91 acres, according to a report by hill. the story It is also noted that these fungal carbon banks store 13 gigatonnes of air pollution underground annually. That’s roughly how much polluting gases China supplies the planet every year.

“Mycorrhizal fungi are a blind spot in modeling carbon, conservation and recovery – the numbers we have found are staggering, and when we think about solutions for climate we must also think about what we can make use of that already exists,” Sheffield Professor Kate Field He said in search.

Still, above-ground activity can disables Harmony below. Agriculture and other human activities ‘damage’ soil ecosystems, experts He saidciting the United Nations warning about it 90% of soils could “degrade by 2050”.

Now, they are calling on world leaders to take the initiative protection dirt so that the old air cleaning process can be preserved.

Soil conservation is one way humans can give back to the symbiotic process that developed long ago between fungi and plants. research He said.

“When we disrupt ancient life support systems in soils, we sabotage our efforts to limit global warming and undermine the ecosystems on which we depend.” He said In the Sheffield report.

