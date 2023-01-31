Scientists are reincarnating the woolly mammoth for a comeback in 4 years

TheCrimsonMonkey – Getty Images

Colossal recently added $60 million in funding to move towards 2027 Ending the extinction of the woolly mammoth.

The Dallas-based company is now in business Gene editing For Mammalian Reincarnation.

Colossal planned to bring the woolly mammoth back to Russia, but that could change.

The long-dead woolly mammoth says it will return from extinction by 2027 enormousa biotech company actively working to reincarnate the ancient beast.

Last year, the Dallas-based company secured an additional $60 million in funding to continue its massive gene-editing work it began in 2021. If successful, Colossal will not only return to extinct species — one the company calls a response — the resistant elephant. — but it would also reintroduce woolly mammoths to the same ecosystem they once lived in in an effort to combat climate change, according to one Last middle Mail.

Colossal describes the woolly mammoth’s extensive migration patterns as an active part of maintaining Arctic health, so bringing the animal back to life could have a beneficial effect on the health of the world’s ecosystem. While Colossal originally hoped to reintroduce the woolly mammoth to Siberia, the company He may explore other options On the basis of the current political framework of the world.

The woolly mammoth’s DNA is a 99.6 percent match to that of the Asian elephant, leading Colossal to believe he’s well on his way to his goal. “In the minds of many, this creature is gone forever,” the company said Says. But not in the minds of our scientists, nor in the laboratories of our company. We are already in the process of de-extincting the woolly mammoth. Our teams have collected viable DNA samples and are editing the genes that will allow these magnificent megafauna to once again pass through the Arctic.”

Through gene editing, Colossal scientists will eventually create an embryo of a woolly mammoth. They will place the fetus in an African elephant to take advantage of its size and allow it to give birth to a new woolly mammoth. The ultimate goal is to repopulate parts of the Arctic with new woolly mammoths and to fortify the local plant life with the beast’s migration patterns and feeding habits.

Story continues

If Colossal proves successful in reincarnating the woolly mammoth — as in thylacinealso known as the Tasmanian tiger — expect a variety of new ethical questions on how to handle the creature and possible reintroduction issues.

You may also like