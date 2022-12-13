Schedule – Soccer – Soccer World Cup 2022

According to the latest developments, Belgian police raided 19 locations in Brussels on Monday night, including private residences and offices. Laptops and hard drives belonging to ten members of parliament’s personal staff were also seized during a second raid in Brussels. Some searches took place in Italy. More arrests are expected, according to diplomats following the case closely. Others point out that what happened in the Qatar bribery scandal is not unique. Corruption extends to the entire EU system, not just those in top positions.

The Ombudsman of the European Union, Emily O’Reilly A In an interview with Politico has already been directly discussed Catergate Corruption will shake the European Parliament to its foundations, so the relevant ethics regulations need to be reformed very urgently, because if they had worked, this bribery scandal would not have happened. Emily O’Reilly has for some time been accusing EU institutions of not doing enough to prevent outside influence.

The Ombudsman notes that Ursula van der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, when she was elected in 2019, insisted that she would make the EU’s executive branch more transparent. O’Reilly He demanded the formation of a new ethics board. But he is not thinking of another body that says nothing, but a body that is actually effective because it has investigative and sanctioning powers.

Others remember what happened in March 1999. At the time, the entire European Commission, headed by President Jacques Santer, resigned as a result of an investigation into the case of EU officials accused of corruption, which caused serious chaos in the company’s management.

The first domino fell

The line was inaugurated by now Vice President Eva Kylie. A Greek representative to the European Parliament will be arrested by Belgian authorities on Friday He was arrested. They found “several banknotes” at her home in Brussels, where they searched after Kylie’s father found a large sum “in a suitcase” – reported Euronews.

“Investigators of the Federal Judicial Police have suspected for several months that a Gulf country is influencing the economic and political decisions of the European Parliament by paying large sums of money or giving large gifts to third parties holding significant political and/or strategic positions in the European Parliament. .”- Quoted Politico’s attorney’s statement.

Four of the six arrested have been charged with “participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption,” the prosecutor said on condition of anonymity. The other two were acquitted.

Kylie is one of the accused. Written by Among others, the Belgian daily L’Echo.

One of the four accused is Kylie’s partner Francesco Giorgi – reported Le Soir. Giorgi is a parliamentary assistant to another MEP and founder of the NGO Immunity. The organization’s leader, Pier Antonio Panzeri, a former Italian member of the European Parliament, is accused in the case, and a fourth unnamed lobbyist. All four are in pre-trial detention.

His assets were frozen

Eva Kyli, 44, is a former Greek television presenter who has been a member of the European Parliament since 2014 and one of the 14 vice-presidents of the European Parliament.

His father, who was arrested, was released, as was union leader Luca Visentini.

Greek authorities have already frozen the assets of European Parliament Vice-President Eva Kyli, who has been accused of corruption. He declared Head of the Greek Anti-Money Laundering Commission.

Haralambos Varliotis said the move included Kylie’s relatives and bank accounts, savings, companies and other financial assets.

After her arrest, Kylie was suspended from her post as vice-president of the European Parliament – declared Spokesperson for the Speaker of Parliament, Roberta Metzola.

A member of the centre-left Socialists and Democrats, S&D coalition and one of the European Parliament’s 14 vice-presidents, Kylie is an influential figure in the legislature, emerging as one of Qatar’s most vocal defenders.

According to Belgian newspaper Le Soir, Belgian Socialist representative Maria Arena is among those being investigated. Later, Maria Arena announced on Twitter that she was temporarily resigning as chair of the European Parliament’s subcommittee on human rights.

Appreciated Qatar

After recently meeting the country’s labor minister, Kylie called her a “frontline for labor rights.”

He said this despite the presence of Qatari foreign workers in September They complained: They were sent home before the end of their contract, without receiving their full salary.

Many of them said they could not even pay back the loans they took out in their country, which was needed to travel to World Cup construction sites in Qatar through labor brokers. Most of the affected workers were hired with a promise to work in Qatar for at least two years.

Additionally, according to some reports, at least 6,500 guest workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have died in Qatar in the past ten years since the Gulf nation was awarded the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Doha denies

After his arrest, Kaili was suspended from the parliamentary chamber and expelled from the ranks of the center-left Panhellenic Socialist Movement of Greece and Bassok.

Panzeri was also a member of the Socialist and Democratic Group in the European Parliament until 2019. The team was criticized for its soft stance towards Qatar before the World Cup.

Panseri’s wife and daughter were also arrested by Italian police during the investigation – Written by Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

As part of the investigation, the home of a Belgian representative was also raided, but ultimately no arrests were made. Marc Darabella is Vice-President of the European Parliamentary Committee responsible for relations with the Arabian Peninsula and Co-Chair of the Institute’s Sports Committee.

Brussels investigators suspect Qatar of using money and gifts to influence economic and political decisions in the EU parliament.

Qatar, which is said to be behind the scandal, rejects any attempt to link it to irregularities – which Written by Days after the arrests, Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported on the corruption scandal for the first time and only discreetly on Monday.

The President of the European Parliament and General Assembly, Roberta Metzola, “stands firmly against corruption, actively and fully cooperates with law enforcement and judicial authorities to assist the administration of justice,” a presidential spokesman said.

The Hungarian Prime Minister greeted the European Parliament on Twitter Reminded meHe is “seriously concerned about corruption in Hungary”.

Several EU politicians responded to Viktor Orbán’s post. It said: Viktor Orbán has escaped corruption charges for more than a decade, with prosecutions launched against a representative of the European Parliament.

(Cover image: Eva Kylie at the European Parliament meeting in Brussels on December 7, 2022. Photo: European Parliament / Poole / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)