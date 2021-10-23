Schedule – Overseas – Corona Virus in the World – Weekend Weekly News Summary

In Austria, as the epidemic situation worsens, people who have not been vaccinated against the corona virus have been isolated, and Austrian President Alexander Shalenberg has announced that he will tighten his grip following an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Friday night. He said the move would be taken when the intensive care units of Austrian hospitals are filled to a certain extent.

We are going to stumble upon an unsafe and unvaccinated infection

Said the Chancellor.

As a complement to the multi-phase plan adopted by the government and provincial leaders in mid-September, Health Minister Wolfgang Maxstein stressed that those who have not recovered or been vaccinated against the corona virus will face significant austerity and curfew restrictions.

The so-called 2G rule will be introduced in the 25 per cent concentration of intensive care units, according to which people who have not been vaccinated should not be in an infectious environment visiting a restaurant, hotel, various events or hospitals. Or nursing homes, even the latest negative test.

Isolation is ordered for those who are not vaccinated at the final stage, i.e. at a concentration of 30 percent in the intensive care unit. During this period, the persons concerned may leave their residence only for compelling reasons. However, Schoenberg ruled that the shortage would affect both the vaccine and the recovered. As he said, he hopes these programs will spark interest in vaccination.

Currently, intensive care units in Austrian hospitals are 11 percent complete, which corresponds to the first phase of the epidemiological program, with a concentration of 33 percent critical.

In Austria, 791,226 people have been identified since the eruption, of whom 11,233 have died from the disease. In the past week, an average of 230 corona virus infections per 100,000 people.