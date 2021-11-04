Sberbank’s Hungarian customers received the information

On Tuesday evening it was announced that Sberbank Europe Bank Group would sell its Central and Eastern European subsidiaries, including Hungary, in order to better focus on its core markets. There is a Serbian billionaire behind Sberbank’s federation that buys Central and Eastern European interests, Myocardial caustic can stand.

The financial institution promises to provide information on a regular basis Website Customers, as they write, have nothing to do with the previously announced change of ownership. The ownership system is expected to change, but they added that Sberbank will remain in the domestic market and its operations will not be affected by the change.

Sberbank Europe, which is based in Vienna, a wholly owned subsidiary of Russia’s Sberbank, has signed an agreement with the Serbian, Slovenian and Cypriot banks – AIK Banka ad Beograd, Gorenjska Banka dd, Kranj. And Agri Europe Cyprus Ltd. – with sales of its subsidiaries in Hungary, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia.

Sberbank Europe Group is present in eight European countries: Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Serbia and Germany.

At the end of the third quarter of this year, it had approximately 800,000 customers, 187 bank branches and assets worth 13 13 billion at the end of last year.