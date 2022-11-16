November 17, 2022

Saying “Merry Christmas” is a problem for Santa Claus

Muhammad
Ah, the imagination Christmas war. It’s a battle conservatives have been fighting for years, despite the fact that the Christian holiday is still alive and well. Mariah Carey He’s still singing, Hallmark’s still making movies, and there’s new ones, too Santa Clause chain in sight. Unfortunately, in this parallel universe, it’s Christmas sometimes truly problem.

And no, this problem isn’t about the fun, idiot, “If we don’t get to the North Pole in time, Christmas will be canceled!” Diverse – at least, not canceled in the traditional sense. Indeed, Santa Fe concerns Santa Clause It looks suspiciously similar to something Anti-waking activist Tim Allen might say. In one of the scenes his character It said He complains that “saying ‘Merry Christmas to everyone’ has suddenly become a problem.”

See, we can’t talk about Santa Clause Cinematic world. We can only point out that it’s fun to stream Disney +Corporation’s broadcast service Historically very friendly for Christmas. What were the writers having in mind as they wrote this quasi-political one-liner? Limit asked showrunner Jack Burditt, who also created Allen (to some extent PolarizationComedy series The last steadfast menif the book goes “back and forth” on the “lamppost” note.

“Yeah, we did,” Burdette said He said. “This is something I think is silly but then I love it, I don’t know.” How enlightening! This is the kind of baseball talk that really invites you into it Writer’s mind.

“I mean, look, we also had a joke at one point where Santa is on his rides, and they’re going to land and somebody shoots something at him,” he adds. And Noel Elf [who rides with Santa]Says something like, “War on Christmas!” I’m like, yeah, I don’t want to go that far.”

Didn’t want to go so far as to… actually be kind of funny? That pitch is at least a step up from Santa’s woe-is-me whining. Perhaps the big man needs a “a nice and safe kindergarten somewhereTo deal with the worry that not everyone is celebrating their favorite holiday.

