Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk dies of Earth, Wind and Fire at 71

“I met him in high school, and we quickly became friends and bandmates,” Billy wrote. “Great memories. Great talent. Fun. Competitive. Quick wit. Always determined.”

But he didn’t originally plan to join the band—as Billy described in his 2014 memoir “Bright Star: Defying the Elements of Earth, Wind, and Fire,” Woolfolk was studying music in New York when Billy called him and asked him to join the group after the two played together in Denver. . Woolfolk became known as one of the “original nine,” Bailey wrote.

When he toured with the band, Woolfolk was doing it Stop the party cold With tattered saxophone solos, he dominated the stage until the rest of his teammates joined in. He was not the leader of the group, but on stage, he possessed the unmistakable charisma of a star.

Backstage, Billy wrote in his memoirs, Backstage, Woolfolk was a “cheerful prankster” who “would fill your hotel room trash with hot water and balance it above your bedroom door, just waiting for you to come back late at night.”

Apart from EW&F albums, Woolfolk has also recorded with Phil Collins and Bailey for the latter’s solo efforts.