Saweetie yells a handsome fan rolling out loud, and says he’s her type

Saweetie She called out one of her fans in the middle of the show – but it wasn’t to scold him or anything else… it was to indicate that she thought a guy was right up her alley!

The rapper was performing at Rolling Loud in Miami Friday, and at one point during her set… Saweetie took a break and looked at the crowd. Before long, she closed her eyes to a handsome person towards the front row—and actually began to speak to him.

Check it out… Saweetie addresses a young man in a white tank top, pulls him out of the audience and asks him to come forward so you can get his name. It will, btw.

They go back and forth quite a bit, and it seems like Saweetie or her DJ/hype is saying he’s just one of her kind. Will asks if he’s heard her story in “In My Face” to Mozy, but it’s unclear what she was trying to communicate…although it sounds provocative.

Eventually, the guy’s friends started chanting his name at Saweetie’s request – and Will here loves it. Later, Saweetie posted an interesting IG…Foot out the window, and asked “Wya?”