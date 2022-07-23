July 24, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Saweetie yells a handsome fan rolling out loud, and says he’s her type

Muhammad 53 mins ago 2 min read
Saweetie yells a handsome fan rolling out loud, and says he's her type

Saweetie She called out one of her fans in the middle of the show – but it wasn’t to scold him or anything else… it was to indicate that she thought a guy was right up her alley!

The rapper was performing at Rolling Loud in Miami Friday, and at one point during her set… Saweetie took a break and looked at the crowd. Before long, she closed her eyes to a handsome person towards the front row—and actually began to speak to him.

Waiting for your permission to download TikTok Post.

Check it out… Saweetie addresses a young man in a white tank top, pulls him out of the audience and asks him to come forward so you can get his name. It will, btw.

They go back and forth quite a bit, and it seems like Saweetie or her DJ/hype is saying he’s just one of her kind. Will asks if he’s heard her story in “In My Face” to Mozy, but it’s unclear what she was trying to communicate…although it sounds provocative.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

Eventually, the guy’s friends started chanting his name at Saweetie’s request – and Will here loves it. Later, Saweetie posted an interesting IG…Foot out the window, and asked “Wya?”

It’s unclear if anything else happened from this – but if not, it wouldn’t stop Will from enjoying his 15th minute. He Obviously proud For a softcore look from Saweetie, we’re sure he’ll take her in any kind of follow-up she might be interested in. Hi, she is single. 🤷🏽‍♂️

See also  Uncharted will be streamed on Netflix in July

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Kid Rock cancels the show, the audience trash the venue

9 hours ago Muhammad
4 min read

Dungeons and Dragons, I’m Groot

17 hours ago Muhammad
2 min read

The theater canceled the sale of Dave Chappelle’s show hours before the performance

1 day ago Muhammad

You may have missed

1 min read

The Russian central bank was surprised

39 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Google Fires engineer who claims AI has conscious

50 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Saweetie yells a handsome fan rolling out loud, and says he’s her type

53 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Watch the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket flying over the moon (video)

59 mins ago Izer