Save $80 on the OLED Switch this weekend

As we bid farewell to Prime Day 2023, we’re also saying goodbye to Video Game Fashion Week, Polygon’s annual tradition of celebrating all the weird and wonderful ways gaming collides with magic. Fortunately, there are always good deals here at Polygon, and while you might not be able to save on Sailor Moon Jimmy Choos or Team Rocket streetwear, we might just have Space Navy bomber jacket with your name on it.

We’ve included some of our favorite deals this week from the gaming and entertainment world, along with some of the best-selling products that appeared on Polygon this week.

The best gaming deals this week

It’s normally $349.99, but you can currently pick up the Japanese-style Nintendo Switch OLED in Woot for just $289.99, less than the vanilla Switch’s price. The OLED model is similar to its standard counterpart, but features many improvements, including a larger and brighter screen, better sound, and a more robust kickstand.

The only real catch here is that the box and documentation are written in Japanese. However, once you set up the console and select English as the primary language, it will work just like any other switch you can buy in North America.

Even with the advent of more powerful games like the Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally, the Switch is still the only (official) place to experience first-party Nintendo titles like The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s TearsAnd Dread MetroidAnd Mario + Rabbids sparks of hope.

This deal will last for the next seven days or until stocks last, but this is a great opportunity if you’re thinking of investing in a Nintendo handheld upgrade.

Nintendo Switch OLED The Nintendo Switch OLED upgrades the handheld console with better sound, a 7-inch OLED display, and an improved kickstand.

Jim Stop You will still be offering a free game when you purchase another eligible title of equal or greater value during the Summer Sale. This promotion includes titles such as Elden ringAnd new facebookeMoon SnapAnd Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2and more.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in GameStop’s BOGO sale, there are plenty of other great games you can find for flat $20 off, including Dread MetroidAnd Persona 5 RoyalAnd Facebookemon legends: Arceus.

Of course, if you’d rather not pay anything for your games, Amazon always offers a free slate of games for Prime members. Now, you can pick up titles like victimAnd Baldur’s Gate 2: Enhanced EditionAnd Shovel Knight Showdown Absolutely free. You can also get free in-game rewards and cosmetic items for titles like Diablo 4And HearthstoneAnd pokemon go.

Just in case the Nintendo Switch isn’t your console of choice, there are Xbox-focused deals worth checking out, too. currently, Halo: The Master Chief Collection On sale on Xbox for just $9.99. While this massive collection for Xbox and PC has always been free for Game Pass subscribers, this isn’t a bad deal for a collection that includes six of the best shooters of all time.

Newegg still offer discount Xbox Series X bundle. with a numeric code for Diablo 4. This bundle normally costs $559.99, but you can currently pick one up for $519.99, which saves you $50 over the combined price of both products.

huge 43-inch Asus ROG Strix 4K gaming monitor Still discounted at Newegg to $699.99 (was $899.99), you can even get an extra $50 off with postage. The large, flat screen has a 144Hz refresh rate, is AMD FreeSync compatible, and boasts a 1ms response time. If you have the space for that, the ROG Strix 4K Gaming Monitor is an excellent choice for a top-tier gaming monitor.

Top selling items on Polygon this week

This week’s best entertainment shows

The mother of all modern consoles is now available in Lego form. the Lego Atari 2600 Normally $191.99, but is currently discounted to $191.99 for Lego VIP members at Lego’s online storefront. The 2,532-piece set is a smartly designed and appropriate tribute not only to the classic console, but also to its popular titles. Set contains an Atari 2600 console, one console, and three cartridges with matching dioramas.

Lego VIP members can also save on many other less traditional Lego products, including those inspired by the Pride flag Everyone has a great LEGO setand is available for $24.49 (usually $34.99). The Spice Girls Brick Heads The kit is also available for $29.99 (usually $49.99).

Many video game bound art books and encyclopedias are currently discounted at Amazon, ready to keep on your coffee table. Some notable sites include The Art of the Mass Effect trilogyAnd Diablo: The Book of LoratAnd And Halo Encyclopedia.

Company: Barnes & Noble Currently offering Criterion Collection movies super sale, with eligible box sets and 4K UHD titles discounted 50% through July 28th. The Criterion Collection consists of some of the most important and influential films from the better part of the last century. Some of the titles for sale include Time banditsAnd Thelma and LouiseAnd Metal soundAnd Malcom X.

Read more