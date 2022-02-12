Save $100 on a 27″ LG Ultragear 144Hz QHD Gaming Monitor

It’s Saturday, and hopefully that means you’ll get a chance for some R-and-R-and-D: rest, relaxation, and deals. We’ve put together some great tech deals to help with those first two parts.

When it comes to relaxation, what puts your mind at ease more than some computer games that respond to pickpocketing? If that describes you, you might like this deal on LG 27-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It’s $279.99 ($100 off) on Amazon. This is the lowest price yet for this IPS panel with a response time of milliseconds. This combination of high refresh rate and low response time, along with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to combat screen tearing makes it ideal for fast-paced games like first-person shooters and fighting games. And since it doesn’t look too hard on a “player” look (at least, the front of the screen doesn’t), it should look good in most offices.



LG Ultragear 27-inch 27GL83A-B QHD Monitor LG’s UltraGear 27″ gaming monitor is a great value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you connect a PC and game console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility.

So, tense games are probably not the most relaxing thing for you. If you need some new earbuds to unwind with some tunes, then Jabra Elite 85t drops to a new low of $144.99 at Woot. That’s a total of $85 off the full price, and it easily beats the deals you might find regularly.

One of the Elite 85t’s greatest tricks is how to pair wirelessly with up to two devices simultaneously. Add active noise cancellation and easy-to-access physical controls, and you have a great pair of true wireless earbuds at a very reasonable price. It’s equipped with a case that charges wirelessly or via USB-C, and has an IPX4 rating for water and sweat resistance. One major downside to consider is that you’re limited to the right earbud if you choose to use only one at a time – which is a little annoying if you’re familiar with other earbuds like AirPods that support single use of the right or left earpiece. Read our review.



Jabra Elite 85 T Jabra’s Elite 85t features noise cancellation and a semi-open design, which allows it to breathe a bit more than the company’s other models. One of its most impressive features is the ability to handle multiple Bluetooth connections simultaneously.

Coming back to PC gaming (I’m sorry, I can’t stop), MSI’s GE66 Raider is a one-of-a-kind laptop with tremendous power. This RGB-filled machine has a 15.6-inch screen with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and pixel-dense QHD, and under the chassis is a Core i7-11800H CPU and RTX 3070 GPU that powers it. We realize that 12th generation laptops are starting to releaseHowever, it may take some time before any deals follow.

Normally $2299.99, Amazon currently has the GE66 Raider for $1,999.99, which is the lowest price so far. If you’re a fan of the gaming laptop aesthetic, or even just curious about RGB colours, it’s a great-looking option.



MSI GE66 Raider 15.6 Inch Laptop MSI’s 15.6-inch GE66 Raider features a 240Hz QHD display with an Intel Core i7 11800H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX3070, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD.

Speaking of PC and gaming, the SteelSeries Apex Pro is a solid full-size mechanical keyboard currently selling for its best price yet on Amazon. This version of Apex Prowhich comes with OmniPoint adjustable switches, is priced at just $149.99 (US$50).

Overall, SteelSeries boards don’t come cheap, but they are well made with customizable software for both Windows and macOS. Adjustable keys allow users to set the actuation point for each key from 0.4 mm to 3.6 mm, so you can choose the distance at which you press the key to record it. Imagine having a feather touch on the WASD keys for first person shooter games like brave. Oh, and the small OLED display near the volume knob can be programmed with a bit of graphics. I put a polka dot edge One slogan, it was easy and fun to do.

Some other deals you can enjoy: