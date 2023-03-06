Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion in the Central Bank of Turkey

- The Saudi statement said the decision was “evidence of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Turkey’s efforts to boost its economy.”
Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan speaks during a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 countries in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on February 23, 2020.
Fayez Noureddine | AFP via Getty Images
The fund said in a statement on Monday that Saudi Arabia had agreed to deposit $5 billion in the Central Bank of Turkey through its Saudi Fund for Development.
The statement said the decision was “evidence of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting Turkey’s efforts to strengthen its economy.”
The news comes as Turkey struggles with an economy battered by years of hyperinflation and a recent series of devastating earthquakes that have killed more than 46,000 people and displaced millions.
Turkey’s inflation remains above 55%, and its currency is hovering near record lows against the dollar after several years of political intervention by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has resisted raising interest rates despite soaring inflation.
Soaring global energy prices, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Turkey’s widening current account and trade deficit have also combined to put the Turkish economy in a precarious position, and now many of its 85 million citizens who live in the country can barely afford basic goods.
Notably, the Saudi move signals a further improvement in the relationship between the two countries – both powerful players in the Muslim world – after nearly severing ties following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
In the years since, countries have used various means to unofficially boycott each other’s products and flights or block each other’s media. But over the course of 2022, the leaders of Turkey and Saudi Arabia paid each other diplomatic visits and pledged trade and investment, as Erdogan embraced a complete shift in attitude, pursuing rapprochement and financial support for his country’s ailing economy.
For some observers, the move by Riyadh has a clear agenda ahead of the Turkish presidential elections on May 14.
“I think we now know who Mohammed bin Salman wants to win in the Turkish elections,” Timothy Ash, an emerging markets analyst at BlueBay Asset Management, wrote in an email.
“It is worth noting that Saudi lending to Turkey comes without strings attached — which is interesting given that other non-performing loans, such as Pakistan, Egypt, Tunisia and Bahrain, come with a requirement now for good macro policy and/or IMF programs,” Ash wrote.
Saudi Arabia has also provided a financial lifeline to other ailing economies in the region, but has recently rejected requests from Pakistan and Egypt, demanding that they undertake certain reforms first. This does not appear to be the case with Turkey.
“My guess is it shows Erdogan’s influence,” Ash wrote.
The Turkish central bank and the Saudi Fund for Development did not immediately respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.
