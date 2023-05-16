In the red corner is Jupiter, the largest planet orbiting our sun, which formed our solar system with its gravitational pull.

In the blue corner is Saturn, the wonderfully circular world with puzzling hexagonal storms at its poles.

These two giant worlds are late in their bout of outsmarting satellites. But now the struggle over which planet has the most moons in orbit has swung decisively in favor of Saturn.

This month, the International Astronomical Union is set to recognize 62 more people Saturn’s moons Based on a collection of objects discovered by astronomers. The smaller bodies will give Saturn 145 moons – more than Jupiter’s total of 95.