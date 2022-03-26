Satellite images show that the Russian landing ship was destroyed by Ukrainian forces while trying to transport military supplies to Mariupol

Satellite image © 2022 Maxar Technologies.

New aerial photos from the Maksar show a Russian landing ship destroyed by Ukrainian forces on March 24.

The Pentagon claimed the ship was being used by the Russian military to bring supplies to the besieged Mariupol.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian military confirmed the destruction of the warship.

New satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies show a Russian amphibious landing ship burning and sinking in the Ukrainian port of Berdyansk in southern Ukraine on Friday.

The Russian ship is an Alligator-class landing craft that was bombed by Ukrainian forces on March 24.

The Pentagon said on Friday that the ship was unloading supplies for Russian forces who are currently besieging the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. According to the New York Times.

“The destroyed ship in Berdyansk can carry up to 20 tanks, 45 armored personnel carriers and 400 paratroopers,” Deputy Defense Minister Anna Maliar said Thursday. This is a huge target that our army has hit.”

The first image shows fire and smoke rising from the partially submerged ship.

In the second photo, the better point also shows a burning storage tank with white smoke coming out of it in the port.

On February 24, Russia launched a military attack on neighboring Ukraine.

Since early March, there has been heavy fighting in Mariupol, a strategic city that would connect Russian-controlled Crimea with Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine.

Russian forces The theater was bombed More than a thousand Ukrainians were seeking refuge in the city, killing 300 people according to local officials. Hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped with little food or water.

