Satellite images reveal extreme numbers: they estimate how much reserves Moscow can hold

An OSINT analyst Russia’s largest, most well-known arsenals are located inland, where artillery equipment previously decommissioned or decommissioned is stored primarily in open areas.

In the post published about it, he draws attention to several important facts:

During the tests, only self-propelled artillery and towed artillery were taken into account.

The status of such a weapon cannot be determined based on satellite images, so the determined numbers always represent the total amount, regardless of this, a certain number of them are inoperable and unsalvageable, and can only be reused as raw material. parts.

Some satellite images may be very outdated (eg Arsenal No. 80 from February), so further changes (positive or negative) may have occurred since the image was created.

Small warehouses are not included in the 2021 or 2023 data series.

The figures are for reserves, the number of active artillery formations is unknown and subject to interpretation.

Although there are no exact numbers, important trends can be discerned based on the records: Artillery stored in warehouses (mainly towed) has decreased significantly compared to pre-war conditions: The estimated 12,000 towed artillery in their respective warehouses decreased to 7,500 pieces, and self-propelled guns decreased from 5,000 to 4,500 pieces.

The “disorder” found on the sites may indicate that many of the artillery pieces there have been removed and put into use. The actual number of copies that are operational and actually used in combat is likely to be a small fraction of the total.

At the same time, the greater decrease in towed artillery may indicate that Compared to the first days, as the war dragged on, Russia increased its available firepower on the fronts, so it did not need to use already withdrawn assets to cover losses.

Among the important findings of the OSINT analyst, according to his data, Russia’s losses are already 5,000. He explains the significant difference from the Oryx by the fact that artillery systems are not stationed in the front line, so there is very little visual evidence of them, so the Oryx significantly underestimates these numbers.

On the other hand, the analyst notes, despite all this, Moscow still has thousands of artillery units.

A cover image is an example. Cover image source: Getty Images