May 17, 2022

Sasha Banks and Naomi leave WWE Raw Mid Show

Muhammad 1 hour ago 2 min read
WWE unexpectedly changed the main event of Monday Night Raw after superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi left the ring ahead of their planned participation in tonight’s final match.

PWInsider first reported News of Banks and Naomi, the current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, went out of tap on Monday in Norfolk, Virginia after feuding with their roles in a six-pack challenge match to determine the next contender for Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Beller. in the current situation It was acquired by Shawn Ross Sapp from FightfulWWE noted that the pair left their title belts behind before leaving, and emphasized that their exit was not part of an angle.

The statement began: “When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon, they were informed that they would be participating in tonight’s main event on Monday Night Raw.” During the broadcast, they walked into the office of WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis with their bags in hand, put their Tag Team Championship belts on his desk and walked out. They claimed they weren’t respected enough as team champions. And although they had eight hours to train and build their match, they claimed that they were uncomfortable in the ring with two of their opponents even though they had had matches with these individuals in the past without any consequences.

