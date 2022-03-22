Mate Ice moving.

hawks Longtime quarterback traded Matt Ryan to the Colts Monday after 14 seasons in Atlanta. After news of another great run on the NFL football carousel, Ryan’s wife Sarah, expressed her gratitude to the organization and the city they called home throughout his NFL career.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying” Sarah tweeted Along with a video of a tribute to Ryan from the Falcons. “Forever grateful to this team, fan base and city!”

Sarah, who has been married to Ryan since 2011 and shares a twin son with the quarterback, celebrated her husband’s new team with a… Share an animated gif of mascot poniesblue.

Throughout Monday, Sarah also posted heartfelt messages to her Instagram Story from her loved ones, who congratulated Ryans on their next move. Kelly Stafford, wife of Matthew Stafford, Rams quarterback and close friend, celebrated the Colts’ winnings.

“Let’s f-king goooooo!! Though damn, they’ll be so good now!” Stafford posted on her Instagram Story, adding: “Prayers for the hawks.”

The Falcons picked Ryan No. 3 overall in 2008. He’s a four-time professional and won the league’s Most Valuable Player award in 2016. In 17 games last season, he threw for 3,968 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Atlanta was the mix for Deshaun Watson’s services until last week, when the Browns surprised the league by trading for the detached Texas quarterback. Cleveland offered Watson a five-year deal worth $230 million fully guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the ponies were in the market for the center-back then Send Carson Wentz to the leaders advance this month. The former Eagles quarterback spent one season in Indianapolis.