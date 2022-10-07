Sarah Lee, WWE “Tough Enough” winner and former NXT wrestler, has died at the age of 30

Sarah Lee, the former WWE winner with the song “Tough Enough” sang on The company’s brand is NXT Almost a year ago, she passed away, her mother announced on social media. I had 30 years.

Lee’s mother, Terry, She made the shocking revelation on her Facebook account.

Terry wrote, “It is with heavy hearts that we wanted to share that Sarah Weston has become with Jesus.” “We are all in shock and the arrangements are not perfect. We respectfully ask you to allow our family to grieve. We all need prayer especially Cory and her children.”

WWE released a statement about Lee’s death late Thursday.

“WWE is saddened to learn of Sarah Lee’s passing. As a former winner of ‘Tough Enough’, Lee has been an inspiration to many in the world of sports entertainment. WWE extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans,” the company said.

Lee participated in the sixth season of WWE “Tough Enough” in 2015, a reality series run by the professional wrestling company to determine who will receive the WWE contract. She won the event with Josh Briddle, who wrestled as Bronson Matthews.

The town of Hope, Michigan initially performed under the name “Hope” before returning to her real name. She was assigned to NXT and trained at the WWE Performance Center before moving to NXT. She performed on the brand until 2016 when she was released.

She married wrestler Wesley Blake, whose real name is Corey Weston, in 2017.

The cause of her death was not revealed.

The professional wrestling industry She sent her family’s condolences on social media.

GoFundMe started helping her family.

“We are all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sarah Lee. As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise his three children, the last thing anyone in this position wants to worry about is money, funeral payment and all that comes with him,” GoFundMe reads. “The wrestling community has always been a community that comes together in the aftermath of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny collected from this will go straight to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you have been one of the good ones.”