Sarah Ferguson answers King Charles’ coronation call

April 14, 2023 | 9:30 am

The Duchess of York was not invited to the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Sarah Ferguson holds no grudges against King Charles and the royal family for not being invited to next month’s coronation.

The Duchess of York, 63, was refused attendance at the big event on May 6, even though she still lives with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

While promoting her novel A More Curious Lady on the TV show Loose Women, she addressed Alice saying she would watch her coronation at home with her dogs, Moeck and Fergus, whom she adopted after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“Personally, I’d grab a mini tea room and a coronation chicken sandwich and throw in Buntingshe said, according to Welcome! magazine.

“That’s what I would do. Because that would make me very happy,” the author continued, adding that it’s more than just content to watch on TV because “you hear a lot on TV.”

Fergie then admitted that she loves the royal commentators on the small screen and loves listening to their feedback during the event.

However, she is aware that she is divorced from the Duke of York, 63, and never “expected” to receive an invitation.

“You can’t have it both ways, you can’t get fired and then say, ‘I want this…'” [You’re in] Or I was out,” noted the mom of two. “I think it’s really cool to be supportive big time.”

Fergie said that she plans to take the dogs, some sandwiches, and bunting—a series of brightly colored flags—to the seniors’ home in her “pickup truck” that day.

Although the “Young Victoria” producer will not be going to the big party, she will be meeting members of the royal family at a private party later in the evening, a source told Hello! magazine.

An insider confirmed us weeklyon Thursday that Charles, 74, “didn’t invite Fergie to the coronation.”

However, her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will also be present alongside Andrew.

The Yorks married in 1986 but divorced in 1992. They officially divorced in 1996 and Fergie’s position within the family became controversial after a bout of royal scandals.

Another source told independent Earlier this week, Fergie wanted Coronation Day to be all about the King and his wife, Camilla.

“She’s been very supportive of Charles and Camilla and doesn’t want it to be about her,” said a close friend of Fergie’s.

They explained: “The whole day revolves around the new king and the success of his reign, but she has always stood up for the royal family and the Queen undoubtedly wanted her to be there.”

The news of the rejection of Fergie’s invitation to the coronation came just one day after it was announced that Prince Harry would travel to the United Kingdom for the coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle.

The former actress, 41, will be staying at her home in Montecito, California, with her two children, Lilibet and Archie — because it's the fourth of the latter. birthday on May 6th.








