Santa Monica studio demands minimal God of War Ragnarok spoilers as game leaks

Modernization: Santa Monica studio showed a little God of War Ragnarok As much as possible before release, so it’s a shame to see the end date of the game and start leaking. Later, the developer has issued a statement, to appeal to fans to keep the story information to themselves. She adds that she does her best to “reduce the display of unauthorized footage” but admits she “can’t capture everything”.

Message from the team. pic.twitter.com/SRE9tSOV6a– Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (SonySantaMonica) October 30 2022

The studio then goes on to suggest that players mute specific keywords or hashtags associated with the game until launch day. Obviously, it has come this far, but that’s exactly the way we assume it is.

Original story: that stupid references I have already spoiled some sections God of War Ragnarok earlier in the month, but now things are about to get really wild, as retailers start breaking street history. The Santa Monica studio has been keeping a hotly anticipated sequel to the movie, and little is known about the title — even two weeks before its release.

However, with the game now in the hands of consumers, it will be hard to avoid some spoilers that will inevitably come out. Cory Barlog, Former Director God of Wartook to Twitter To express his displeasure, referring to the last situation with call of duty modern warfare 2Which It only has 70MB of data on its Blu-ray:

A retailer is selling the game nearly two weeks before the release. Just very frustrating. – Cory Barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

Barlog continued: “Sorry everyone you have to dodge spoilers if you want to play the game new. Totally and **stupid king you have to do this. That wasn’t at all how any of us at the Santa Monica studio wanted it to go.”