San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoine Richardson and third base coach San Diego Padres Mike Shieldt clear the air after the game

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoine Richardson and San Diego Padres third base coach Mike Scheldt hugged the field before their game Wednesday, a day after Richardson was fired following an incident he said included Scheldt’s suspension of “racist undertones.”

Richardson said Shieldt used an expletive and told Giants manager Gabby Kapler to take control of Richardson on Tuesday night. At the time, Richardson said he interpreted Scheldt’s comment “as if I were to be under the control or piece of property or enslaved.”

On Wednesday, the two men chatted in the square and shook hands before addressing the media about the exchange. They hug after talking to reporters.

“I don’t think he’s racist,” said Richardson, who is black. “I think, however, for the point, that he recognizes that some of his words, ours, are powerful and moving. And we just want to spread awareness of a situation that I think is important to our community.”

Scheldt, who is white, admitted he used inappropriate language and said he appreciated Richardson saying he was not racist.

“I am grateful to Antoine for making that clear,” Scheldt said. “He’s obviously misinterpreted, and I think he knows it, my value as a human being is to love people. That’s exactly what I stand for. So I appreciate him explaining that to myself and my family.”

He said, “I don’t know Antoine’s heritage. I can’t walk in his shoes. I can only have sympathy and love, which I have, and always have in my life.”

Richardson told reporters Tuesday night that his expulsion stemmed from an incident that began when Scheldt approached his San Francisco hideout.

Richardson said he asked Scheldt what he needed. The Giants coach said that Scheldt used an expletive and told Kapler to “control” Richardson. “At the time, I went up a notch and said, ‘Excuse me, I didn’t believe what I heard’ and he was sent off, after Tuesday’s game,” Richardson said after Tuesday’s game.

Scheldt said on Wednesday that Padres’ players and coaches had upset the Giants team. Stephen Duggar He stole second base in the second half with San Francisco leading 10-1. When Schilt went for third base training at the top of the third, he and Richardson exchanged words.

“There are some feelings running through. We looked at each other and then I looked into the bunker to find a couple, who don’t really need to reveal their names, but guys I’ve had relationships with since they were younger or I am,” said Scheldt.

“I was looking for some support to try and defuse the situation. I couldn’t find her and then we exchanged words. I won’t touch who started it. We’re past that point… and I could have handled it differently with my words.”

Schilt said he believes something positive will come from the controversy.

“The truth is, we’ve approached this difficult solution publicly as men, with a solution in our hearts without any animosity. And I think it’s a great example of how people connect together regardless of backgrounds, colors or situations,” he said.

After Richardson was sent off, Giants assistant coach Alyssa Naken took his place at first base. Nakin made history as the first woman to coach on the field in a MLB season game.

The Giants won 13-2.