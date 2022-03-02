March 2, 2022

Samuel L. Jackson is not here for an ‘n-word’ Joe Rogan apology.

“He’s saying that no one understood the context when he said that.” Jackson told The Times In a recently published interview, he reportedly rolled his eyes as he said. “But he shouldn’t have said that.”
Sorry Rogan In February, after a video of him using racial slurs went viral on social media.

“I know that for most people, there is no context in which a white person is allowed to say that, don’t publicly care about a podcast, and I agree with that,” Rogan said at the time.

In his interview with The Times, Jackson denied this.

“That’s not the context, dude – he was comfortable doing that,” he told The Times. “Say you’re sorry you wanted to keep your money, but you were amused and say you did because it was fun.”

Jackson added, “It has to be an element of what the story is about. The story is context – but just to make you laugh? That’s wrong.”

It also discusses director and writer Quentin Tarantino, who has used the word in several of his films, including “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained.” Jackson starred in both projects.

The actor recounted that when filming “Django Unchained,” co-star Leonardo DiCaprio during rehearsals expressed his discomfort with using slander as many times as required by his character in the script.

“Quentin and I said you should,” Jackson said. “Every time someone wants an example of an overused n-word, they go to Quentin—that’s unfair.” “It just tells the story and the characters talk that way. When [fellow director] Steve McQueen does it, it’s art. He is an artist. Quentin is just a popcorn movie maker.”

See also  'The Bachelor' recap: Everyone loves Clayton

CNN has reached out to Rogan’s representatives for comment.

