Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is getting a stable Android 13 update, limited to beta testers

Modernization: The Galaxy Z Flip 3 In India you also get the same treatment as One UI 5.0. Android 13 update for Z Flip 3 carries firmware version F711BXXU3DVK3. the official Firmware The files are now available for download from our website for users who wish to skip waiting and install updates manually.

The original story follows

The The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 started getting the stable Android 13 update yesterday in South Korea. After, after Released the fifth beta update of One UI 5.0 to Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 Last week, Samsung released the stable Android 13 update to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but the update is currently limited to One UI 5.0 beta testing.

stable Android 13 update to Galaxy Z Fold 3 It comes with the firmware version F926BXXU2DVK3. This update has been released in India, and more countries could get the update within the next few days. While One UI 5.0 Beta testers will get a 307.56MB update, and other Galaxy Z Fold 3 users will get a 2GB update. The new update also brings a November 2022 security patch for the foldable phone.

If you are a Galaxy Z Fold 3 user in India who registered their foldable device for One UI 5.0 beta testing, you can now download the stable update by going to settings » system update and eavesdropping Download and install. We expect the stable update to be released to all Galaxy Z Fold 3 users starting next week.

Samsung It claimed a few weeks back that it will release the stable Android 13 update for all its high-end smartphones and most of the newer mid-range devices By the end of 2022. The Galaxy A33 5GAnd the Galaxy A52And the Galaxy A53 5GAnd the Galaxy A73 5GAnd the Galaxy M32 5GAnd the Galaxy M52 5GAnd the Galaxy S20And the Galaxy S21And the Galaxy S22And the Galaxy Tab S8And the Galaxy Xcover 6 ProAnd Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 have already received the update in a few countries.