Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Android 12L update now available in the US

two weeks ago, Samsung released One UI 4.1.1 update based on Android 12L to the international variable from Galaxy Z Fold 3. Now, the update has reached the US variant of the smartphone. The update also brings the latest security patch released by Samsung for other phones.

The Android 12 for-Based on One UI 4.1.1 Update For the carrier-locked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, it’s available in the US. Comes with firmware version F926USQS2DVHE It contains September 2022 security patch. The update is currently rolling out to Comcast and Xfinity Mobile networks, and other carriers may release the update soon on their network.

If you are a Galaxy Z Fold 3 user in the US and have a carrier-locked version, you can check for the update by going to Settings » system update and eavesdropping Download and install. You can also Download the new firmware file from U.S Firmware Database Flash it manually. Don’t forget to backup your data before flashing the firmware manually.

What’s new in Android 12L (One UI 4.1.1) update for Galaxy Z Fold 3?

Android 12L update for Galaxy Z Fold 3 Brings the new taskbar to the smartphone. She makes it Easier to install your favorite apps or app pairs. You can drag and drop these apps to multitask on the split screen. Switching apps becomes easier, too. You can use the window handles at the top of each app to switch between full screen, split screen, and popup views.

Samsung Added new multi-touch gesture to open split screen multitasking mode. It’s easy to switch between the home screen and the cover screen when using cameras. It’s also easy to take selfies using the rear cameras. flex mode It gets a touchpad feature with the One UI 4.1.1 update.

With the new update, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has the ability to extract text from a photo or live camera feed. The extracted text can be shared with other apps, translated into another language, or get recommended actions. Samsung keyboard The camera feed can be opened to extract text, present kaomojis, and customize the spacebar. Allows to easily rearrange emoticon buttons.

My Files now has a much better file search algorithm. It can search for information within files, such as documents and images. Search results can be filtered and sorted in different ways. With this new software, you can set different screen smoothness options for the cover and home screens. You can select a set of images as a wallpaper set for your lock screen.