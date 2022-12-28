December 28, 2022

Samsung Galaxy S24 could get improved camera zoom performance

While we are still waiting for the file Galaxy S23 to go officialRumors about Samsung’s 2024 flagship smartphone have already started circulating. As always, we can expect Samsung to improve the camera performance in its high-end phones, and the same is true for Samsung Galaxy S24.

Samsung phones already offer the best camera zoom performance in the industry, with Galaxy S23 Ultra being the current champion. According to Tipster Ice UniverseThe Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly have a better sensor for the telephoto camera and an improved zoom mechanism. However, there is no clarity on what the new zoom solution actually is.

LG Innotek It recently unveiled a new telephoto camera lens Mechanism provides continuous magnification range from 4x to 9x. This means you can capture sharp images at all zoom levels, starting at 4x and ending at 9x, similar to dedicated digital cameras or DSLRs. if Samsung Such a camera can bring a zoom on Galaxy S24 UltraIt can be unbelievable.

Tipster believes the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s primary camera could be the same as its predecessor or only see a modest performance improvement. What new features can you expect to see on the Galaxy S24? Let us know in the comments section below.

