Samsung Galaxy S23 uses Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with an overclocked GPU

The The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor went official last weekbut Samsung was mysteriously missing from Qualcomm’s list of official partners. It was later reported that the South Korean company could use a special edition Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with the higher clocked CPU. Now, it appears that the company’s upcoming high-end phones will also use the high-speed GPU.

The standard version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB) features a main CPU (Cortex-X3) clocked at 3.19GHz, four medium CPU cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and three energy-efficient cores (Cortex-A510) clocked at 2.8GHz. At 2GHz, the Adreno 740 GPU is clocked at 680MHz. By comparison, it is It seems that The Galaxy S23 It will use a variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AC) processor with its main CPU core clocked at 3.36GHz and GPU at 719MHz. But to tame this overclocked chipset, Samsung It also needs to use a proper cooling mechanism.

Qualcomm They sometimes release higher clocked versions of their flagship smartphone chipsets with a model number ending in AC. For example, the Snapdragon 855 had the model number SM8150, while the Snapdragon 855+ with the higher clocked CPU had the model number SM8150-AC. It is not clear what this chipset will be called: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Pro, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2, or something else.

The standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is claimed to be a 35% faster CPU and 25% faster GPU compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. But more importantly, Qualcomm has focused on improving the power efficiency of its latest flagship chipsets, as chips of the past two generations tend to To overheating and suffocation under constant load.