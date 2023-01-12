Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order reservations direct, score the S23 Ultra deal!

Samsung is quick to point out all the benefits such as the best trade-in values you’ll get by booking now and getting your S23 directly from them:
- Guaranteed trade-in credit when you buy multiple Galaxy phones, including trade-in credit for phones with cracked screens and the highest value trade-in for Galaxy devices.
- The Samsung Offer Program, which includes additional savings for eligible students, military, first responders, and partner company employees.
- 0% APR financing with no down payment, and pay in 4 installments with Affirm
- + Samsung Care + extended coverage includes:
- Protect the device from drops, spills and mechanical breakdown
- Same day cracked screen repairs at over 700 authorized Samsung locations
- Replacements as soon as the next business day
- Samsung expert support is available 24/7 to set up a new device, transfer content, and connect to other devices
Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices may be the same
|Galaxy S23 series model
|price (primary storage)
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|$1,199 (Exp.) for the 256GB model
|Galaxy S23 +
|$999 (exp.)
|Galaxy S23
|$799 (Exp.)
Galaxy S23 line prices leaked in Korea that translate to $1,250 for the S23 Ultra when the exchange rate is factored in indicate that Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra prices will likely remain unchanged in the US. Price tags in Samsung’s home country are usually a bit higher in the dollar equivalent than they eventually are when the phones land in the US, plus there have been reports in the Korean media that homegrown phones will cost a bit more due to component inflation.
For the S22 Ultra, Samsung put the S Pen in the body of the phone, put in a better screen, but it still charges, so we’re keeping our hopes high with the $799 starting price of the Galaxy S23, the $999 price tag for the Galaxy S23+, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra price. The impressive $1,199 for the base storage versions. This is actually quite a bargain, given that 128GB models may only be limited to a very few countries, and most countries in the world, including the US, will likely get storage starting at 256GB at the price of 128GB in last year.
Expected Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 specifications
Samsung’s exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will power all three phones, so let’s preview all the rumored Galaxy S23 series specs to make it easier for you to pull off the pre-order trigger on the S23, S23+, or Ultra.
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|Galaxy S23 Plus
|Galaxy S23
|an offer
|6.8 inches, 3080 x 1440 pixels, 500ppi, 1-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|6.6 inches, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 390ppi, 48-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|6.1 inches, 2340 x 1080 pixels, 422ppi, 48-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Dimensions
|163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm, 233g. Weight
|157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm
|146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
|main camera
|200MP ISOCELL HPX sensor, OIS, dual PDAF
|50MP, F1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56″ sensor size, OIS, PDAF
|50MP, F1.8, 23mm, 1/1.56″ sensor size, OIS, PDAF
|Telephoto camera
|10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4, 69mm, 1/3.52″ sensor size
|10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4, 69mm, 1/3.94″ sensor size
|10MP, 3.0X optical zoom, F2.4, 69mm, 1/3.94″ sensor size
|Telephoto camera #2
|10MP, 10.0X optical zoom, F4.9, 230mm, 1/3.52″ sensor size
|–
|–
|Ultra Wide Camera
|12MP, F2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55″ sensor size
|12MP, F2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55″ sensor size
|12MP, F2.2, 13mm, 1/2.55″ sensor size
|selfie camera
|12 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|hardware
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB, 12GB RAM + 1TB
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, 8 GB + 512 GB storage
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB, 8 GB + 512 GB
|battery
|5000 mAh, 45 watts wired, 15 watts wireless charging
|4700 mAh, 45 watts wired, 15 watts wireless charging
|3900 mAh, 25 wired, 15W wireless charging
As you can see from the S23 series specs listed here, Samsung will upgrade its 2023 crop of flagships with the fastest processor and 5G modem available for Android phones, whose benchmarks put it on par with even Apple’s A-series chips.
Moreover, despite the larger batteries and base storage, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ should launch at the same prices as well, as the display technology is expected to remain LTPS, just with a wider refresh rate range.
However, Samsung has pulled out all the stops for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and not just with its new 200MP camera, widening the specs gap over its siblings even more so that it expects most of the sales to go to the best phone of 2023 now, and for good reason. The S23 pre-booking bonus you can get here will definitely help make up the price difference as well.
