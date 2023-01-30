January 30, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order reservations are ending, final discount call!

Ayhan 1 hour ago 3 min read

It’s the last call for Galaxy S23 Pledge to pre-order the series, Samsung fans! Buyers who intend to add up to $100 in store credits plus Galaxy S23 UltraAnd S23+or S23 pre-order bonuses When phones hit the bar can take no-binding reservations now and decide later!

The pre-order discount is $50, the same as last year’s S22 series, but this time it can be doubled with the purchase of a Galaxy Book 3 laptop, Samsung’s new series of laptops that have 3K OLED screens, discrete RTX graphics, and the latest Intel processors that power Compatible with the new Galaxy S23 line phone.

The so-called Samsung reservation gift of up to $100 that you can sign up for in the next few days before Galaxy S23 February 1 Unpacked event, must be stacked while you pre-order. It can be applied to the price of an accessory or service but does not directly reduce the price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Galaxy S23 prices will remain the same

  • Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price: $1,199.99 (256GB)
  • Samsung Galaxy S23+ price: $999.99 (256GB)
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 price: $799.99 (128GB)

Speaking of pricing, Galaxy S23 pricing is likely to remain unchanged in the US, despite the base S23+ and S23 Utra doubling the storage capacity to 256GB. However, in Europe, the Galaxy S23 family will be more expensive than its predecessors.

Gifts and rewards for pre-ordering Galaxy S23

Free set of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Noise-cancelling headphones may await those who pre-ordered the Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra early, just like last year when Samsung was giving away its acoustic 2022 pride and joy too.
See also  Todd Howard asserts that Fallout 5 comes after The Elder Scrolls 6

However, it’s credited with free storage upgrades and will apparently allow you to get a 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra at $1,200 for a 256GB unit as well. That was before generous trade offers that crept up last year to $500 for an oldie Note 10+, and even more for an S-line predecessor.

Below is the trade-in amount you’ll likely get an older Samsung phone for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, based on the discount Samsung was offering last year.

Pre-order replacement deals for the Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected

  • $590 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • $500 for the Galaxy S22+
  • $390 for the Galaxy S22
  • $440 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

Is the Galaxy S23 upgrade worth it?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s $1,200 launch price, unchanged from last year, is actually pretty sweet if you’ve upgraded from anything but the S22 Ultra, given its new 200MP camera sensor and exclusive overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. It runs for the Galaxy chipset. .

Although, if you upgraded from the base 128GB S22 Ultra, it will be worth moving to the Galaxy S23 Ultra because it will now come in 256GB from scratch, and a free upgrade from Samsung will quadruple the base storage for yourself. amount of money.

Take $590 off the bargain price and Buds Pro 2 valued at $229.99, drop in at least a $50 booking bonus for pre-ordering a case or fast charger, and you’ll basically pay just $330 for a full Galaxy S23 Ultra 512-capacity bundle gigabyte of storage for the newly smooth 8K 30 FPS video in!

See also  Gran Turismo 7 players get 1 million free credits after a hard update

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti rumored to feature 18,176 cores and 24GB/24Gbps memory

9 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

How to enable the new Gmail packet tracking on Android and iOS

17 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Advance Wars’ late Switch release may finally be reported

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

1 min read

The president of a NATO member country criticized the advance of Western tanks

36 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Fed meeting: How far will interest rates go and what to expect at this week’s meeting.

37 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Jafar Jackson’s nephew Michael Jackson to play King of Pop in movie – Deadline

38 mins ago Muhammad
1 min read

NASA’s record-breaking Lucy spacecraft has a new asteroid target

39 mins ago Izer