Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-order reservations are ending, final discount call!

It’s the last call for Galaxy S23 Pledge to pre-order the series, Samsung fans! Buyers who intend to add up to $100 in store credits plus Galaxy S23 UltraAnd S23+or S23 pre-order bonuses When phones hit the bar can take no-binding reservations now and decide later!

The pre-order discount is $50, the same as last year’s S22 series, but this time it can be doubled with the purchase of a Galaxy Book 3 laptop, Samsung’s new series of laptops that have 3K OLED screens, discrete RTX graphics, and the latest Intel processors that power Compatible with the new Galaxy S23 line phone.

The so-called Samsung reservation gift of up to $100 that you can sign up for in the next few days before Galaxy S23 February 1 Unpacked event , must be stacked while you pre-order. It can be applied to the price of an accessory or service but does not directly reduce the price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Galaxy S23 prices will remain the same

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price: $1,199.99 (256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S23+ price: $999.99 (256GB)

Samsung Galaxy S23 price: $799.99 (128GB)

Speaking of pricing, Galaxy S23 pricing is likely to remain unchanged in the US, despite the base S23+ and S23 Utra doubling the storage capacity to 256GB. However, in Europe, the Galaxy S23 family will be more expensive than its predecessors.

Gifts and rewards for pre-ordering Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23 family (photo – PhoneArena)

Free set of Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Noise-cancelling headphones may await those who pre-ordered the Galaxy S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra early, just like last year when Samsung was giving away its acoustic 2022 pride and joy too.

However, it’s credited with free storage upgrades and will apparently allow you to get a 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra at $1,200 for a 256GB unit as well. That was before generous trade offers that crept up last year to $500 for an oldie Note 10+, and even more for an S-line predecessor.

Below is the trade-in amount you’ll likely get an older Samsung phone for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, based on the discount Samsung was offering last year.

Pre-order replacement deals for the Galaxy S23 Ultra are expected

$590 for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

$500 for the Galaxy S22+

$390 for the Galaxy S22

$440 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra

Is the Galaxy S23 upgrade worth it?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s $1,200 launch price, unchanged from last year, is actually pretty sweet if you’ve upgraded from anything but the S22 Ultra, given its new 200MP camera sensor and exclusive overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. It runs for the Galaxy chipset. .

Although, if you upgraded from the base 128GB S22 Ultra, it will be worth moving to the Galaxy S23 Ultra because it will now come in 256GB from scratch, and a free upgrade from Samsung will quadruple the base storage for yourself. amount of money.

Take $590 off the bargain price and Buds Pro 2 valued at $229.99, drop in at least a $50 booking bonus for pre-ordering a case or fast charger, and you’ll basically pay just $330 for a full Galaxy S23 Ultra 512-capacity bundle gigabyte of storage for the newly smooth 8K 30 FPS video in!