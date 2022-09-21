Samsung Galaxy S21 Android 13 beta update is now available in the US

last week, Samsung released One UI 5.0 beta update to Galaxy S21 chain in india, South Koreaand the United kingdom. Now, the update is expanding to the US, and Samsung has done it Officially announced One UI 5.0 Beta For Galaxy S21 series in the country.

The Android 13-Based on One UI 5.0 A beta update is now available for unlocked variants of Galaxy S21And the Galaxy S21 +and the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the United States. If you want to participate in the beta program, you need to download and install Samsung Members applogin to the app with your Samsung account, click the Galaxy S21 One UI 5.0 Beta software banner on the app homepage, then register your device.

Once you have signed up for One UI 5.0 Beta, you can check for a new software update after 10 minutes. Samsung could open the beta program for the Galaxy S21 series in more markets over the next few weeks. The One UI 5.0 beta update rolling out for the Galaxy S21 series in the US is the latest version of the one that was released in India last week. Samsung might call it One UI 5.0 Beta 2 in some markets.

What’s new in the Galaxy S21 One UI 5.0 beta update?

One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 brings improved Color Palette with up to 16 color groups, text extraction feature in Camera and Gallery apps, Stacked widgetsNew Multi-View and Pop-Up Window gestures, more emojis and AR Emojis, and a slightly redesigned quick setting toggle area. Samsung He also modified the design of notifications.

The South Korean company also improved Samsung DeX. The camera app has also been improved with a cleaner design. Samsung keyboardDevice care and digital wellbeing features have also been improved. My Files has better search performance and the ability to filter and sort search results. Bixby Routines now have more options and can suggest routines.

There are many other small additions of features, better performance, and improved privacy and security with the new update.

