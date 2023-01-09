Samsung Galaxy S20 will get One UI 5.1 update soon

last year, Samsung has promised to release four major updates for the Android operating system to its high-end smartphones and some mid-range smartphones. However, the update was promised only for the sake of Galaxy S21 and newer phones. the Galaxy S20 The series is still only expected to get three major Android updates, which means Android 13 was the last big software update. However, there is some good news for Galaxy S20 users.

Samsung started testing One UI 5.1 update for Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +, and Galaxy S20 Ultra internally. Information on Samsung servers reveals that the next software update being tested contains the firmware version G980FXXUFHWA1. Since the tenth letter in the firmware version is H, it is Shows that the program is a master program. Galaxy S20 series devices running One UI 5.0 on Android 13 have the letter G in the tenth position of the firmware version (G980FXXUFGWA5).

So, this is good news for Galaxy S20 series users, such as Samsung It will likely bring One UI 5.1 update to their devices. The latest version of One UI brings a lot of new software features, and the South Korean company has hinted that it has kept some additional lock screen and other UI customization features for One UI 5.1.

Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra It will get security patches for up to two more years, which is much better than most other Android manufacturers.

