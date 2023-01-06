Samsung earnings guide, Japanese services PMI, US jobs data

Tesla has cut prices for some models in China for the second time in three months, the company announced in A Post Weibo.

The company said its Model 3 and Model Y cars in China are now priced at 229,900 yuan and 259,900 yuan, respectively.

This is a decrease of 6% to 13.5%, a separate account by Reuters show up.

Shares in Shenzhen’s list of Chinese Tesla suppliers rose on optimism that the price cut could boost demand for the electric car maker.

Shares of Anhui Shiny Electronic Technology rose as much as 10% in Asian trade and Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics rose nearly 9%. Zhejiang Chint Electrics rose nearly 10%, and Shandong Jinjing Science & Tech shares rose more than 7%.

– Jihe Lee