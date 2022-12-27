Samsung Camera Assistant is finally coming to more Galaxy devices

Samsung is making a camera assistant The app is available for more devices, according to Posted by admin In the company community forum of south korea. The brand will try to make the camera assistant available to As many devices as possible And drop an announcement soon about the expansion schedule.

Launched in October this yearthe camera assistant is a module of the company Good lock program. Allow you Behavior customization Or camera settings on a deeper level than you can do with the Camera app. In other words, it gives you better control over camera settings than the stock camera app, with some settings returning after they disappeared from Samsung smartphones in the past few years.

However, the Camera Assistant app is only available for the Galaxy S22 series since its launch, and many users have asked Samsung to make it available for their devices. While it appears the brand has taken feedback, we still don’t have a list of devices the app will be available for or a concrete launch timeline.

Last month, the company Updated camera assistant With the ability to adapt the application icon to the phone’s background color, which is enabled by Android 13 Dynamic symbol feature. Recently, Samsung too Released the updated Expert RAW appwhich allows users to take bright photos of stars, constellations, and dark skies.