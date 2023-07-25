Samsung announced its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea

We’re just two days away from the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, where Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. We’ll also see the launch of the Galaxy Watch Series 6, along with the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. To promote the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung recently lit up the famous Seoul Tower in Korea.

For the first time, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event held across major stores in Seoul (South Korea), including Samsung Store Gangnam, Samsung Store Cheongdam, and Samsung Store Daechi, located in Gangnam-daero, Seocho-gu, Seoul, respectively. On previous occasions, Samsung has held its Galaxy Unpacked event in major cities around the world, including Barcelona, ​​Berlin, London, New York and San Francisco.

This time, Samsung has decided to head back to its native South Korea for the Galaxy Unpacked event. It will be our team Live from the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event In South Korea we will provide you with the latest updates about the latest foldable devices and other devices. Be sure to visit our website and Our Twitter account Get the latest news on Samsung’s foldable phones, smartwatches, and tablets.

Samsung Upcoming foldable and flip phones will have a gap-free hinge and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy processor. Speaking of the Galaxy Tab S9 series, it will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galax chipset and IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The Galaxy Watch 6 series of smartwatches will feature a slightly faster processor, more RAM, and thinner bezels. With the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Samsung is all set to bring back the rotating bezel.