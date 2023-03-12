Sammy Smith wins the Phoenix Xfinity – NASCAR Talk

Avondale, Arizona – Eighteen-year-old Sammy Smith scored his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win, catching the checkered flag Saturday at Phoenix Racing.

Smith scored the winning streak in his 13th career series start. Smith led 92 of the 200 laps, including the final 52.

“This is a dream come true,” said the high school student.

Ryan Truex finished second to give Joe Gibbs Racing a 1-2.

“I think he (Smith) was a row in the field all day,” Truex said. “His car looked very good, and he could do whatever he wanted.”