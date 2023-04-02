April 2, 2023

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens eliminate The Usos

Best of WrestleMania 39 Night 1

Check out some of the best performances from superstars like Rhea Ripley, Sami Zayn and John Cena from Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Bloodline lost some gold in one of the most memorable matches in WrestleMania history. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeated The Usos in the main event, capping a great night of matches at SoFi Stadium. Zen hit Jey Uso with three Helluka kicks to end the match. After 622 days, the new tag team champions finally emerged.

This was the second change of address of the night. Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair gave an epic performance that ultimately ended with Ripley’s Super Riptide. After the match, Flair sat at ringside and applauded her opponent, who celebrated in front of the crowd.

Saturday’s action also included the return of John Cena, who failed in his attempt to win the title against United States Champion Austin Theory. The Street Profits won the four-team Tag Team Showcase tournament, then Seth Rollins beat Logan Paul, Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch stopping Damage CTRL and Rey Mysterio finally stopping his son Dominik in an action packed match that included an appearance from Bad Bunny.

Here’s how the night went with Marc Raimondi’s analysis.

