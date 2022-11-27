Sami Zayn addresses bloodline selection after WWE Survivor Series

Sami Zayn is the toast of the wrestling world, and arguably the hottest superstar in all of WWE right now, but The Honorary Uce sees himself as nothing more than a team player and a cog in the wheel of The Bloodline.

Speak to reporters After helping The Bloodline achieve victory in a Men’s WarGames match At Survivor Series, Zayn was asked if he had become “the hottest member of Bloodline other than his name is Roman Reigns.” In response, Humble Zen discarded the idea of ​​hierarchy within the bloodline.

“I don’t look at it from the perspective of a rating system,” Zayn replied. “I actually kind of resent it, to be honest. I’m not saying I resent you or the question, I’m just saying… I dismiss the idea that—outside of Roman, who’s the chief of the tribe, who’s the head of the table, that’s very hierarchical—I don’t care.” Especially the rank system.”Oh, it’s a step below it, and it’s more important than it.”

Zayn continued, “It’s a unit, it’s a verb, whatever you want to call it. And everyone is very important, in their role, to the whole. [Paul Heyman] He was talking about the dynamic with how it was with Jay and me. Or Jimmy and me and Solo and me – we haven’t done much – but Paul and me and Roman and me and these are all individual stories, so I don’t think one is more important than the other – obviously from outside Roman for obvious reasons – but I don’t even like looking at it through those lens to arrange the arrangement or something else. It’s all part of something that comes together really beautifully when you put it together. Part of it is how I see it.”

Also during the press conference, “Special Counsel” Paul Heyman praised Zayn for his performance in Survivor Series, claiming that he He had no doubt about Zen’s loyalty to enter the war games. Machine pressing the entire post-Survivor Series They can be viewed here.