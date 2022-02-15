Sam Asghari calls Britney Spears his “wife” in a Valentine’s Day message

He often refers to her as his ‘wife’ on Instagram, although it’s unclear if the engaged couple actually walked down the aisle.

And on Monday, Sam Asgari shared a photo of himself with Britney Spears, 40, taking a cute selfie in the mirror, referring to her again as his “wife.”

The 27-year-old actor and model wrote: “Happy wife. Happy life. Happy Valentine’s Day, lioness.

The Iranian star wrote: “Women are the most powerful human beings on earth. Listen guys: what they don’t teach you in school is that your ability to listen and agree with your woman even if you don’t agree to it is the key to a happy life.”

Adding: What do they say? Oh… happy wife. A happy life. Happy Valentine’s Day, lioness.

He tagged Britney and also tagged #mirrordesign due to the interesting pattern in the photo.

Britney wore a navy mini dress with a beige jacket, adding a beige jacket, black heels, and sunglasses.

Sam looked handsome in a suit as he posed for a photo in the antique mirror as they strolled together.

Britney also shared a video of her dancing in honor of Valentine’s Day on her Instagram page.

“Happy Red Heart Day,” the mother of two captioned it, as she wore a slinky red bathing suit with a lace bra underneath.

She added fingerless gloves to her outfit as she danced to the song.

Britney Wissam started dating in October 2016 when she chose him as her lover for the slumber party music video.

The Persian star proposed to Britney in September 2021.

The social media posts come just weeks after a public feud between Britney and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, over her new book, Things I Should Have Said.

The match singer may be ‘free’ but her legal battle against her estranged father Jamie isn’t over yet, as her attorney Matthew Rosengart claims he and his team are gradually getting $36 million from her $60 million property, according to TMZ.

The former federal prosecutor was arranging for affidavits to be filed in early March with his famous client as well as the 69-year-old former construction contractor.

Britney’s testimony in court in June 2021 revealed that she wanted to “sue” her family members for forcing them to perform, taking medications and forcing her to get an IUD.