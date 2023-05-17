Sam Altman, ChatGPT Creator and CEO of OpenAI, urges the Senate to regulate AI

Mr. Altman also talked about his company’s technology at a dinner with dozens of House members Monday night, and met privately with several senators before the session, according to people who attended dinners and meetings. It has provided a loose framework for managing what happens next with rapidly evolving systems that some believe can fundamentally change the economy.

“I think if something goes wrong with this technology, it could just go wrong. And we want to be upfront about that,” he said. “We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening.”

Mr. Altman made his first public appearance on Capitol Hill as interest in artificial intelligence grew. Tech giants have put efforts and billions of dollars into what they say is transformative technology, even amid growing concerns about the role of artificial intelligence in spreading disinformation, killing jobs and one day matching human intelligence.

This has brought technology to the spotlight in Washington. “What you’re doing has tremendous potential and enormous danger,” President Biden said this month in a meeting with a group of CEOs of artificial intelligence companies. Senior leaders in Congress have also promised to create AI regulations.

It was clear that the members of the Senate Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law were not planning a rough cross-examination of Mr. Altman, as they thanked Mr. Altman for his private meetings with them and his agreement to appear at the hearing. Corey Booker, the New Jersey Democrat, has repeatedly referred to Mr. Altman by his first name.