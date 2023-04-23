Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and others at Pamela Chopra’s prayer meeting

Salman, Aamir, Rani and others attend Pamela Chopra’s prayer meeting

New Delhi:

Legendary director Yash Chopra’s wife, Pamela Chopra, passed away on Thursday at the age of 74. And now, on Sunday, a prayer meeting was being held in Mumbai, which was attended by many film brethren. Salman Khan, who has performed some great songs under the YRF banner as the Tiger series, arrived at the Pamela Chopra Prayer later in the evening. The stars Aamir Khan attended the prayer meeting of his son Junaid Khan. Rani Mukerji, who is married to Pamela Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra, attended the prayers in the evening. Preity Zinta, who worked in the iconic film Veer-Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra, was also clicked as she arrived for the reunion.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, director Karan Johar arrived at the building to pay their respects. Actor Hrithik Roshan’s father, Rakesh Roshan, was also spotted with his wife, Pinky Roshan. For those unaware, Abhishek Bachchan played the iconic character of ACP Jai Dixit in YRF’s Dhoom series while Aditya Roy Kapur played the titular role in Daawat-e-Ishq, which was supported by Yash Raj Films.

Actors Ritesh Deshmukh and Divya Dutta were also clicked as they entered the premises. Film critic Anupama Chopra and director Zoya Akhtar were also clicked exiting their car as she made her way inside.

Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Katrina Kaif’s husband Vicky Kaushal also attended the prayer meeting. Kirana Rao and Bollywood singer Udit Narayan also arrived at the building to pay their respects.

Pamela Chopra, Yash Chopra’s wife, passed away on April 20 at the age of 74. She is survived by her two sons, Aditya and Uday Chopra. Pamela Chopra has been hospitalized in Mumbai after being diagnosed with pneumonia, PTI reports. “She passed away today early this morning due to pneumonia due to acute respiratory distress syndrome. She was hospitalized for 15 days in the intensive care unit,” Dr. Prahlad Prabudisai told news agency PTI.

Her last rites were performed around 11 am on Thursday. Many of the film’s fraternities have been visiting the producer’s home, since the past three days, after the family posted the news of Pamela Chopra’s death on Twitter. Shah Rukh Khan along with his son Aryan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Manisha Koirala, Kiron Kher and other stars visited Aditya Chopra’s home in Juhu on Thursday to pay their last respects.

Amitabh Bachchan was also spotted with his son Abhishek and wife Aishwarya Rai outside the producer’s house on Thursday night. Other stars like Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra visited Aditya Chopra on Friday.

The wife of the legendary director, Pamela Chopra, has worked as a singer, writer, and clothing designer. Pamela Chopra was last seen in the Netflix documentary on YRF titled romantics In it, she talked about her husband’s journey in Indian cinema.