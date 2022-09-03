Sagittarius September 2022

September horoscope for Sagittarius

What a month September will be yours! All events are “in the corners” of your solar chart, which means this is a high intensity month with a lot going on in your career, at home, and in terms of your close relationship in love or work. Astrologers know that the planets corresponding to the points on the compass – west, south, east and north (1st, 4th, 7th and 10th houses, respectively) – act with double force, like wild stallions. That’s what you have in September! There is a lot to unpack, so let’s get started.

With the beginning of September, your career could easily take center stage. An important new moon occurred near the end of last month on August 27 in Virgo, 4 degrees. That new moon lit up the peak point of your chart, that is, your tenth solar house of prestigious awards, prizes and achievements. If you are hoping to get a great promotion or great offers from a competing company for a higher position, then this is the month to work towards that goal. If you are self-employed, you can give yourself a promotion by bringing in a profitable and reputable new client who has a big idea and feels that you are the only one who can handle it, based on the franchise of your previous business.

Alternatively, whether you work for yourself or for others, you might get the kind of publicity for a work you’ve done so well lately, you’ve been dreaming of attracting attention like this from the media. All of this is possible when you enter September and the coming weeks.

I wrote a little bit about this new moon in your August report last month, as it’s the only new moon you’ll have in 2022, so you may have waited for that break. It will be another year for another new moon to appear like this. This new moon was in Virgo, so your ability to write, teach, edit, translate, or do research will obviously be appreciated. Virgos are known for accuracy and detail – if your work reflects this quality, you will have to use a fly bat to fend off a group of overzealous employers who want to hire you. (Okay, just kidding, but you’re definitely going to be famous.) Almost everyone will want you in their corner.