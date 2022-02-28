SAG Award winners show support for Ukraine, condemn Russia



The actors who took center stage at Sunday night’s SAG Awards turned out to be fiercely supportive of Ukraine, condemning Russia for its unbridled aggression.

star “caliphate” Brian Coxwhose show won Best TV Drama Ensemble, began to support the Ukrainians, noting that everyone in the room had a connection, because the president Zelensky He was himself a representative before he was elected to the presidency.

Leslie Odom Jr.And the Fran DrescherAnd the Michael Keaton Others also paid tribute to the Ukrainian people and their fighting forces.

Lady Gaga She expressed her support for the Ukrainian people before the show started, saying, “I am really honored to be here. This is a beautiful night where we all celebrate art together and celebrate each other. There is so much going on in the world and my heart goes to Ukraine. I think tonight we should all actually sit down grateful for this.”

Michael Douglas They wear blue and yellow pocket handkerchiefs – the colors of the Ukrainian flag, making it clear that it was not a shout-out for the Los Angeles rams.

This is a unique moment in Hollywood…where the actors take positions espoused by half the country but not the other half… This loneliness was felt after 9/11, with sentiments reflecting the feelings of, dare we say, the entire country.