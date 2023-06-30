SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood Studios may expand negotiations

SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios both want to extend negotiations to avoid a strike.

Screen Actors Guild members previously voted to allow the strike if a fair deal was not reached by June 30, but with the deadline approaching, it appears that both sides want to extend the talks until a later date, possibly July 7 according to the Delivery time.

The Syndicate is looking to negotiate a deal that would restrict the use of AI as well as secure a higher residual flow for its members among other things. Right now, if a deal isn’t struck by June 30 (or an extension isn’t granted), SAG-AFTRA will move to strike. The union’s previous vote to allow the strike was a landslide of 97.91%.

“I could not be happier with this response from members,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree – Ireland. “This overwhelming yes vote is a clear statement that now is the time to evolve in this decade.”

In addition to the earlier vote, a recent letter signed by top Hollywood celebrities has strengthened the union’s position, with the likes of Charlize Theron, Pedro Pascal, and more “ready to strike.”

according to Delivery timeMore than 1,000 representatives signed the letter, which was sent to SAG-AFTRA directors in support of the potential strike.

Among the original 300 signees were Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cobie Smulders, and Pedro Pascal. Other recently added signings include Paul Giamatti, Bradley Whitford, Rose Byrne, Olivia Wilde, Ewan McGregor, Aubrey Plaza, Rooney Mara, and Sarah Paulson. The letter was also signed by SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

“Solidarity requires sincerity, and we must make our resolve clear,” it said. “A strike brings incredible hardship to many, and no one wants it. But we are willing to strike if it comes to that. We are concerned at the thought that SAG-AFTRA members may be willing to make sacrifices that the leadership is not. We hope you have heard the message from us. This is An unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what would be considered a good deal in any other years is simply not enough.”

Other notable signees include Glenn Close, Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Ruffalo, Meryl Streep, and Ben Stiller.

She added, “This is not a moment where we meet in the middle, and it is no exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are on all of us.” “We ask that you lobby for all the change we need and the protection we deserve and make history do it. If you can’t get there, we ask that you use the power given to you by us, become a member, and join the WGA in picket lines.”

This latest development comes weeks after the WGA’s ongoing writers’ strike. The impact of both WGA and SAG-AFTRA at the same time will be felt across the industry, and the studios are already being cautious when it comes to their upcoming plans, many of which won’t be presented at San Diego Comic Con’s Hall H this year.

Ryan Liston is an entertainment journalist and film critic for IGN. You can follow it Twitter.