Safari is losing market share due to other desktop web browsers

Apple’s Safari web browser has never been as popular as Google Chrome, which dominates market share worldwide, but has been standardized as the second most used browser for a long time. However, new data indicates that Safari is about to lose the second place in the ranking to its competitors.

As shown before StatCounter (Across tech radar), Safari remains the world’s second most used desktop web browser as of January 2022, but two of its competitors are close to taking second place this time around.

While 9.84% of desktop users use Safari, Microsoft Edge is right behind it with a market share of 9.54%. Firefox, which had only 8.1% share in January 2021, has gained new users over the past few months and now holds 9.18% of the desktop market share. Unsurprisingly, Google Chrome is still in the top spot with 65.38% share.

By comparison, 10.38% of desktop users were browsing the web with Safari in January 2021, which indicates that Apple’s web browser is starting to lose ground against other alternatives. If Safari continues to lose users, it will likely slip to third or fourth place in the rankings over the next few months.

When considering the US market, Safari still has an advantage over Microsoft Edge at 18.12% versus 12.09%, respectively. However, Safari has already lost the second place as the most used desktop web browser in Europe. It’s worth noting that Safari is only available on macOS (when it comes to the desktop), while other web browsers can be installed on Mac and Windows machines.

While StatCounter or even Apple doesn’t provide details on why Safari is missing users, we can easily make some assumptions about it. Safari is the default web browser for Apple devices like iPhone and Mac, which definitely contributes to it being the second most used web browser worldwide.

Last year, Apple introduced a file A completely redesigned version of Safari That united the address bar with the tab bar. However, the update left some users unhappy, making Apple Bringing Safari back to its old design and make the new interface optional for users. This of course was not enough to prevent many users from switching to other web browsers.

At the same time, Safari also lacks some important features that were added first in other web browsers, some developers even call Apple’s web browser the “new Internet Explorer”. and since then Safari is linked to iOS and macOSApple is taking some time to release updates with new features and security fixes.

Unless the company takes Safari seriously, it’s inevitable that more people will turn to other options — even though Safari has features and privacy improvements that no other browser offers.

