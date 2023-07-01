Sabers sign Clifton to a 3-year contract

The Buffalo Sabers have signed defenseman Connor Clifton to a three-year contract at an average annual value of $3.33 million, the team announced Saturday.

Clifton, 28, set career highs in games played (78), goals (5), assists (18), points (23) and plus/minus (plus 20) last season with the Boston Bruins.

He averaged 1:19 of the shorthanded ice time for Boston’s death penalty kill. His 2.34 power plays allowed per 60 minutes ranks first among NHL defensemen with at least 60 minutes of games shortened.