Ryzen 9 PRO 5945, Ryzen 7 PRO 5845, Ryzen 5 PRO 5645

Not only is AMD working on AM4 Dekstop CPUs, but a new listing has revealed the upcoming Ryzen 5000 “PRO” range as well.

AMD’s Ryzen 5000 “PRO” desktop CPU family includes three SKUs: 5945, 5845, and 5645

A few days ago, we reported on AMD Ryzen 5000 “built-in” Desktop CPU lineup for the AM4 platform, and now, Lenovo He has listed three SKUs that will be part of the Ryzen 5000 “PRO” line that is expected to be launched soon. The Lenovo ThinkStation P358 Tower is built around a socket AM4 platform with DDR4-3200 (non-ECCC) memory support.

AMD Ryzen 5000 “PRO” AM4 Desktop CPUs are listed by Lenovo. (Image credits: HXL)

From the list, we can see that there are at least three AMD Ryzen 5000 “PRO” CPUs in the works based on the Zen 3 core architecture. Among them are Ryzen 9 PRO 5945, Ryzen 7 PRO 5845, and Ryzen 5 PRO 5645. Based on the spec sheet, the Ryzen 9 chip will have up to 12 cores, the Ryzen 7 chip will have 8 cores, and the Ryzen 5 chip will have 8 cores. Adopt hexa core design. You can establish L3 and L2 cache counts on those configurations. The “embedded” Ryzen 5000 features a 10-core SKU on the Ryzen 9 series, so it may also be a possible SKU configuration for the specific PRO segment.

Looking at the stream AMD Ryzen PRO AM4 OffersWe can see that the company has mostly relied on its own Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 4000 GPUs for the platform while the last suitable CPU offering was the Ryzen 3000 chipset based on the Zen 2 core architecture. The AMD Ryzen 5000 “PRO” and “embedded” processors being listed online now mean they could be launched in the coming months, which is also when the Red Team introduces its next generation Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU but don’t expect it to come. So in PRO or Embedded flavors for a few years.

AMD Ryzen 5000 “PRO” and “Embedded” CPUs

CPU name general engineering Piece Cores/Threads base clock increase the clock Cache (L2 + L3) PCIe Lanes (Gen 4 CPU + PCH) TDP Price (launch MSRP) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 7nm Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ desktop consumer 16/32 3.4 GHz 4.9 GHz 72 MB 24 + 16 105 W 799 USD AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 7nm Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ desktop consumer 12/24 3.7 GHz 4.8 GHz 70 MB 24 + 16 105 W 549 USD AMD Ryzen 7 5800X 7nm Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ desktop consumer 8/16 3.8 GHz 4.7 GHz 36 MB 24 + 16 105 W 449 USD AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 7nm Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ desktop consumer 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB 24 + 16 65 watts USD 299 AMD Ryzen 9 5950E 7nm Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ Embedded Desktop AM4 12/24 3.4 GHz to be announced later on 70 MB 24 + 16 105 W to be announced later on AMD Ryzen 9 5900E 7nm Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ Embedded Desktop AM4 10/20 3.7 GHz to be announced later on 69 MB 24 + 16 105 W to be announced later on AMD Ryzen 7 5800E 7nm Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ Embedded Desktop AM4 8/16 3.7 GHz to be announced later on 36 MB 24 + 16 100 watts to be announced later on AMD Ryzen 5 5600E 7nm Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ Embedded Desktop AM4 6/12 3.6 GHz to be announced later on 35 MB 24 + 16 65 watts to be announced later on AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 5945 7nm Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ Desktop AM4 PRO 12/24 3.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 70 MB to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5845 7nm Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ Desktop AM4 PRO 8/16 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 36 MB to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5645 7nm Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ Desktop AM4 PRO 6/12 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz 35 MB to be announced later on to be announced later on to be announced later on

news source: HXL