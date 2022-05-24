Ryan Seacrest had to switch underwear with his stylist during the ‘American Idol’ finale because his pants were too revealing.

Ryan Seacrest on the finale of ‘American Idol’.Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest rocked an emergency wardrobe during Sunday’s “American Idol” finale.

He told his talk show audience that his pants were accidentally showing his “dissection,” referring to his genitals.

Seacrest said he had to switch underwear with the show’s designer during a commercial break to get it fixed.

Ryan Seacrest, host of “American Idol,” had a wardrobe emergency during Sunday’s contest finale livestream.

Seacrest ended up swapping boxers with a stylist named Miles during the commercial break — a quick fix to Seacrest’s “anatomy” problem, in reference to his genitals, which are visible through his pants.

Seacrest told the story to show host Kelly Ripa during the morning segment of “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

“Miles is responsible for the suits I wear – he makes sure everything is aligned and buttoned up,” Seacrest told Ripa. “You know when you go to a commercial, they go, ‘Can I tell you something? You need to change your underwear. “

The host said he was confused at first, then was told that viewers noticed “an autopsy in the shot” of Seacrest on stage wearing his pants. But Seacrest didn’t have any extra underwear. The host says Miles simply told him, “Don’t worry, I have mine.” The two men quickly undressed and exchanged their boxers.

Seacrest explained to a disgruntled Reba, who insisted that the solution should have been to change the camera shot, not switch underwear:

“So we went backstage during the ad and found a little corner and I literally took off my pants and underwear and got dressed,” Seacrest said. “Anything for a show, right? It’s a family show.”

Ripa asked him to explain exactly what was wrong with his “underpants” in the first place.

Was it waning or improving? I asked, noting if the problem was making his genitals look smaller or larger.

“I haven’t read the comments and never will,” Seacrest replied. But then an audience member appeared to confirm it was “reinforcing” and Ripa said she would have insisted the original underwear remained.

Seacrest ended the clip saying there was a “panic” about the underwear but that Miles fixed it, making it “TV number one” for the veteran host.

You can watch Seacrest and Ripa discuss the incident below:

